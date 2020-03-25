Private sector staff urged to remain at home after duty hours

Private sector employees have been strongly encouraged to spend their off-duty hours, weekends and public holidays at home in line with measures introduced by the competent authorities to curtain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid19).

The appeal came in an announcement by the Ministry of Manpower urging private sector employers to limit their presence in public areas outside of office hours. Unless strictly necessary, private-sector workers must avoid spending time shopping or congregating in public areas after office duties, the Ministry stated.

The advisory was issued in a number of languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Nepali, Tagalog and Urdu. In its message, the Ministry banned gatherings by workers and threatened legal action against offenders.

“Steps are under way to disseminate these instructions in different languages to reach out to all expatriate manpower in the Sultanate,” it noted

The Ministry of Manpower also urged employees to commit themselves to self-isolation of home quarantine if they were asked to do so by the Ministry of Health as a precaution against the spread of Covid19.

At the same time, it stressed the need for employers not to insist on self-isolating or quarantined staff to attend work during the period of the quarantine. Action may be taken against those violating the provisions of the quarantine, it added.