Private investor sought for PPP-based Education Academy in the Sultanate

Oman’s Ministry of Education has unveiled plans for a mixed-used Education Academy to be developed in partnership with a private investor via the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) route.

The proposal — one of a substantial portfolio of public sector projects outlined at the PPP Oman Forum 2019 last week — envisions the establishment of a state-of-the-art building complex that will serve as a “one-stop for world-class educational guidance facilities”, a Ministry official said.

“The private investor will design, build, finance and maintain the mixed use complex under a PPP arrangement with the ministry. The Academy will include, among other features, a Teachers Training Centre, Evaluation Centre and Unesco and Career Guidance Centre,” the official explained, adding that the facility is proposed to be set up at Halban — an emerging hub for educational and higher learning institutions.

Significantly, the proposed venture is the first of several projects envisaged for implementation under the PPP model. The Ministry has also invited private investors in the commercial development of a plot owned by the Ministry in Muscat Governorate.

Other proposals are expected to be taken in hand for PPP-based implementation going forward, the official added.

