Priority for social security cases: Social Development

Muscat: Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, the newly appointed Minister of Social Development, interacted through her official account on Twitter with one of the activists when he asked her to provide aid to some families who are in dire need of help for their poor housing.

The Minister responded to the tweet saying: “I wish if you can deliver the data about these families to our office as soon as possible. Thank you for your interest and your follow-up.”

The activist had called on the ministry to urgently provide homes to many citizens who live in old, dilapidated homes, adding that he had a list of the names of those affected.

The Minister affirmed that following up these cases would be the Ministry’s priority. She welcomed the proposals to serve and develop social work in the Sultanate, and initiatives of volunteer work development.

Al Najjar, who was granted the Royal trust to hold the position of the Minister of Social Development as per a Royal Decree last Tuesday within the newly reformed Council of Ministers, explained in another tweet that the Ministry is constantly keen on providing service to those eligible while preserving the privacy of these families.

Earlier, the Ministry of Social Development had stated that it was following up and interacting with tweeters on requests related to social security, cutting pensions, and others related to the housing etc. It confirmed that it will study all these requests, and obtain details about them from the social development departments in the various states of the Sultanate.

The ministry explained that its role in “housing applications” is to conduct social research for each request, confirming that social security cases have the “priority and continuous follow-up” with the relevant authority in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.