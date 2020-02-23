Priority for education, employment in His Majesty’s speech

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, while addressing the nation on Sunday, assured all-out efforts to bolster the national economy and providing jobs to Omani youths.

In his televised speech, His majesty said that the government would take necessary measures that will shape the aspirations based on the blessed Renaissance for the future vision.

“Young people are the wealth of nation and they are the present and future, and we will be keen to listen to them and touch their needs, interests and aspirations and there is no doubt that they will find the care they deserve”, he said in the speech.

He said that priority will be given to education with more stress on scientific research and innovation.

“This will be our national priority, and we will provide it with all the reasons for empowerment as the basis through which our children will be able to contribute to building the requirements of the next stage”, he said.

He said that the government will take several measures including restructuring of the state’s administrative setup, modernising the legislative system, simplifying procedures, performance governance etc.

“We will work to fully review the work of government companies with a view to developing their performance and raising their efficiency so that they will be able to contribute effectively to the economic system”, he said.

The government will also strive to direct the financial resources in the best way to guarantee debt relief and increase income.

“We will direct the government in all its sectors to adopt efficient and effective management that puts the achievement of financial balance and the promotion of economic diversification and the sustainability of the national economy”, he said.