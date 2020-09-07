Prior permit needed before conducting promotional offers via social media in Oman
Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has instructed various institutions and corporates to obtain prior permit before conducting discounts or promotional offers through social media.
In an online statement, the Ministry noted that some companies have announced discounts and sales via celebrities and social media without seeking a prior approval from the Ministry.
The Ministry added that legal procedures will be taken against violators.