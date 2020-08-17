Local Main 

Print edition is back

The print edition of Oman Daily Observer will hit the newspaper stands after 148 days or four months and 26 days.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Monday (August 17) gave the approval to resume the printing of newspapers, magazines, and publications.

For the first time since it was launched in 1981, Oman Daily Observer suspended the printing and distribution of its daily edition from March 23, 2020, in line with the measures announced by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 to control the spread of the virus.

As we supported the decision taken in the public interest, Oman Observer continued with its role of a trusted source of news in Oman by bringing up-to-date information via our online platforms to over 500,000 followers as news breaks in.

