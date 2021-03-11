Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

LONDON: Prince William on Thursday defended the British royal family after his younger brother Harry and wife Meghan accused them of racism in a bombshell interview watched around the world. “We’re very much not a racist family,” William told reporters during a visit to a multi-racial school in a deprived area of east London.

The Duke of Cambridge, as he is formally known, is the first senior royal to speak out publicly about the explosive row that has engulfed Britain’s most famous family.

William, 38, said he had yet to speak to Harry, 36, since the interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey first aired in the United States on Sunday night.

Harry and his mixed-race spouse Meghan moved to California with their young son Archie last year after their shock announcement to step down as working royals.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” William said.

MENTAL HEALTH

Harry told Winfrey there was “space” between the brothers, who had been close since the death of their mother princess Diana in 1997, after reports of a rift since he married Meghan.

A keenly awaited statement from Queen Elizabeth II, 94, was issued on Tuesday and was conciliatory towards Harry and Meghan.

But it also stressed that “some recollections may vary”, as Buckingham Palace vowed to look into the couple’s assertion that an unidentified royal had asked how dark their unborn son’s skin would be. — AFP