Muscat: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge will arrive in Muscat on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the Sultanate.

This visit is part of the strong, bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the United Kingdom (UK).

Prince William arrived in Kuwait on Sunday, kicking off a Gulf trip.

In Kuwait, he met with senior officials and visited environmental sites. He will also join Kuwaiti and British troops undertaking a desert military exercise, Kensington Palace said in a recent statement. “Throughout the tour, The Duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence.”

William’s current trip comes at the request of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. His wife Kate is not accompanying him. — ONA & dpa

