Primary Courts issue penal verdicts against violators of Covid-19 Supreme Committee’s decisions

Muscat: Primary Courts in the governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah issued penal verdicts convicting six violators who breached decisions of the Supreme Court tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

These provisions come for non-compliance with the institutional quarantine, stripping off tracking bracelet and gathering.

The offenders were awarded penalties ranging between three-month imprisonment and fines of RO 1000. –ONA