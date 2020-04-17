Prices of vegetables and fruits fall

MUSCAT: The prices of some vegetables and fruits have come down due to increased imports. One kilo of onions now costs 200 baisa — lowest in the recent history – against 500 baisas in the previous week at the Central Market in Mawaleh.

“The price reduction is due to the direct import of onions from its producer countries last week”, said Omar bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Vice Chairman of the Consumer Services and Market Watch of PACP.

The price of imported hot peppers decreased by 50 baisas per kilogram, while the price of local sweet pepper decreased by 80 baisas.

While the price of domestic cauliflower stabilised at 200 baisas per kg, there has been a decline in the prices of imported cauliflower by 60 baisas.

The prices of fruits too witnessed a marginal decline, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. “The price fall is quite visible in fruits such as Valencia orange ranging from 50 baisas to 100 baisas while some products reported a decline of 800 baisas”, said a source at the ministry.

Prices of some varieties of imported apple fell by 100 baisas, grapes by 800 baisas and bananas decreased by 15 baisas.