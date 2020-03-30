Prices of essentials under control: Govt

Muscat: Prices of essential goods, fruits and vegetables are well under control and no undue increase of price is visible, according to the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP).

Prices of vegetables and fruits, the demand of which is witnessing a sudden surge after the ‘stay home’ campaign in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, are well regulated at the Central Fruits and Vegetable Market in Mawaleh.

“Prices of essentials, fruits and vegetables, at the central market of Mawaleh are well controlled and no undue hike is visible,” said a representative from the Consumer Services and Market Watch department.

There were complaints that the price of onions was on the rise over the past two weeks as the demand went high.

“We import onions basically from two or three countries and when the supply affected as the production there went down, we sourced it from another country and the demand has been met,” he added.

He further said that a kilogram of onion would cost 400 Baiza inside the Mawaleh Central Market and it is available at a price of 500 Baiza outside in the retail market.

The PACP has earlier warned vendors against hiking prices of essentials without the permission of the Authority.

“We are closely monitoring the prices of essentials, including fruits and vegetables with both the wholesalers and retailers and we discussions this with major business entities in the market. Anyone found to be violating the rules will be dealt with accordingly”, he said.

If consumers find any trade malpractice or price hike at any outlet, they can get in touch with the Market Watch on toll free numbers 80079009 or 80077997 and report violations.