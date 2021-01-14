President Trump is the 1st to be impeached twice

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting last week’s mob attack on Congress.

“Today, in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the vote.

The Senate will not hold a trial before January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency, meaning the real estate tycoon will escape the ignominy of being forced to leave early.

He is set, however, to face a Senate trial later, and if convicted he might be barred in a follow-up vote from seeking the presidency again.

“Donald Trump has deservedly become the first president in American history to bear the stain of impeachment twice over,” said Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who in a week’s time will become Senate leader. Trump survived a first impeachment almost a year ago when the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him of abusing his office to try and get dirt on Biden’s family before the election.— AFP

