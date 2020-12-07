President Sisi begins visit to France

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi begins on Monday a visit to France to underscore close ties. With both countries concerned by the political vacuum in Libya, instability across the region and the threat from militant groups in Egypt, they have cultivated closer economic and military ties during Sisi’s rise to power. Sisi was received with great pomp on Monday morning with a military welcome ceremony. Between 2013-2017, France was the main weapons supplier to Egypt. Those contracts have dried up, including deals for more Rafale fighter jets and warships that had been at an advanced stage. — Reuters

