NEW DELHI: The nation on Friday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war to recall the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay, recapturing strategic heights on the border seized by Pakistani troops and militants.

“A grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added: “This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers. On this occasion, my humble tribute to those mighty warriors who gave up their all to defend their motherland.”

The Indian Air Force said: “Let’s pay homage to the Kargil martyrs and salute the courage, valour and sacrifice of our bravehearts. Let’s remember the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation.”

The Army said that July 26, celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas, was a saga of “glorious victory” of 1999.

“Indian soldiers fought legendary battles in Drass, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtok sectors. Salute to the courage, valour and sacrifice of our martyrs and heroes,” tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information in the Army.

Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: “I pay tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting our nation. I also salute our brave men and women in uniform whose innumerable sacrifices, dedication and valour keep our country safe. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, a slew of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma on Thursday paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that intruders has briefly wrested.

The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.

