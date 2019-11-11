‘Preserving the Past for the Future’ opens

MUSCAT, NOV 11 – As part of the 49th National Day celebrations, His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum, inaugurated an exhibition at the Museum on Monday. ‘Preserving the Past for the Future; Conservation and Restoration of Relics from the National Museum’ includes a number of artefacts that have never been exhibited, and were restored with the support from several international experts.

The total number of exhibits exceeds 1,440 unique objects, including those from Sinaw Hoard, Adam Hoard, Selme-Ibri Hoard, and portrait of Ali Muhammad Baig which is considered one of the rarest paintings acquired by the Museum from Sotheby’s Auction House in London as well as Omani daggers, and exceptional silver jewellery from the collection of the late HH Sayyid Faisal bin Ali al Said, Minister of National Heritage and Culture.

The exhibition will also include furniture from Bait al Alam Palace, rare books and manuscripts, world map by Muhammad al Idrisi, art works and traditional costumes.

The National Museum showcases more than 7,000 artefacts in addition to tens of thousands of relics which are kept for the purpose of scientific research. “The National Museum has been keen on connecting the conservation with the scientific research to develop the story line experience of the Museum, and to encourage scientific research to raise the level of public awareness on the ancient cultural heritage of Oman,” said Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Director-General of the National Museum

According to him, the National Museum, through this exhibition, aims to encourage the best scientific practices, perform conservation in more secure methods and finding developed methodologies for collections management. “Conservation helps people understand more about their history in the past era. It shapes a More accurate features of our identity and achievements of Omanis,” he said.

Since the early years of the National Museum project, there was a clear direction and vision to acquire artefacts, whether they are of Omani origin or those directly related to Oman through purchase, exchange, donation, inheriting, transfer of ownership or commissions.

For this purpose, the National Museum developed an ‘Acquisitions Policy’ document, in compatibility with the standards established by the International Council of Museums of UNESCO, with the objective of regulating the acquisition processes.

