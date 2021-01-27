Preparing for jobs in the era of automation

Innovations, discoveries and modern technologies will undoubtedly cause a paradigm shift in the work how we work and do business in the future.

Take for example the small video camera attached to the fuselage of a plane to capture events, activities and people’s movements from above without anyone on the ground even realizing it.

In the past, aerial photography typically required a team of specialists to suitably equip a helicopter for such task, in addition to a film crew.

With the advent of remote-controlled photography and related advances, sophisticated devices are now supplanting humans in undertaking tasks that once the preserve of professionals.

Similarly, many professions and job will begin to likewise disappear as technology and innovation advance.

Even complex surgeries can be done through the use of computers and robotics.

The jobs report for 2020, which was issued by the World Economic Forum in its third edition, included a lot of data related to these issues, along with skills that the youth will practice in the future.

The report is based on the studies, surveys, and assessments of human resources departments of companies.

The current pandemic has been accelerating technological development. The global workforce will get rid of 85 million jobs in the next five years as a result of programme automation.

Technology companies will overhaul tasks, jobs and skills by 2025, according to the report.

It is also evident from the agency data that about 43 per cent of businesses surveyed confirmed that they are ready to reduce the number of their employees, while moving online or automating within the next five years, which will lead to a roughly equal division of work between employers and machines.

This does not mean that the role of individuals will be negated or reduced. On the contrary, there will be ample opportunities for those familiar with modern science and technology.

The robotics revolution will create 97 million new jobs in labour markets on the world.

This requires governments in the region to rehabilitate and train their youth to consider specialising in such sought-after technological areas such as artificial intelligence, in addition to acquiring skills that can enhance productivity and quality.

Future markets will have an increasing role and a continuous demand to achieve the functions of a green economy that depends on the exploitation of solar and wind energy and reduce environmental challenges, in addition to working on artificial intelligence and cloud engineering, and so on.

