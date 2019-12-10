Prepare human force for 21st century

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – Future human force need to be trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and the like well in advance so that they will not be left out but future HR plans can be made an inclusive one, according to HR experts who attend the 5th Human Resources Conference here. Future jobs like Data Scientist and IoT Expert will need the skills required for the job and to mould future experts, we should start today for seeing the future demands.

“We have a shortage of skilled manpower who are capable of handling future technology while mastering today’s professional acumen”, said Dr Ghaleb bin Saif al Hosni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM), on the sidelines of the annual Human Resources Management Conference being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

According to him, all jobs in future would need technical know-how let alone the IT jobs. HR jobs, back office or front office jobs, sales and marketing, accountant jobs would require certain amount of IT and related skills and constantly upgrading oneself in terms of changing technical vistas.

“Here comes a reality check of what model we are following. Are we following just investing in recruitment model or in training and developing model for future jobs”, he adds.

“There is a huge gap between education and job market. We are teaching our kids to gain a certificate and apply for any job and unless he chooses a speciality sector, he would end up one among the many. This scenario needs to be changed”, Dr Ghaleb said.

The official opening of the three-day conference will be held on Wednesday under the auspices of His Highness Dr Fahd bin Al Jalandi al Said.

The conference, attended by some 650 HR experts from both the public and private sectors, is supported by Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) which publishes Oman Arabic daily and Oman Daily Observer, besides various magazines and periodicals.

Neay 25 training workshops were presented by experts in HR from across the region, besides Oman which dealt with diverse topics related to human resources.

