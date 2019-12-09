Local 

Preparatory meeting for 40th GCC Summit held

Oman Observer

RIYADH: The GCC foreign ministers held a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit, scheduled to be held in Riyadh today (Tuesday). The Sultanate’s delegation is headed in the meeting by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. The GCC Ministerial Council discusses a range of important topics to enhance the cooperation march among the member states in various spheres. The ministers also discuss the regional and international political developments, as well as the situations in the region. — ONA

You May Also Like

Nepal may lift ban on domestic helps; MoU on cards

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Nepal may lift ban on domestic helps; MoU on cards

Z-Corp completes module of executive leadership development programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on Z-Corp completes module of executive leadership development programme

Increase in young Omani explorers and adventurers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Increase in young Omani explorers and adventurers