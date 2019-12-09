Preparatory meeting for 40th GCC Summit held

RIYADH: The GCC foreign ministers held a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit, scheduled to be held in Riyadh today (Tuesday). The Sultanate’s delegation is headed in the meeting by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. The GCC Ministerial Council discusses a range of important topics to enhance the cooperation march among the member states in various spheres. The ministers also discuss the regional and international political developments, as well as the situations in the region. — ONA

