Preparations for Industry Week

MUSCAT: The organising committee of the Omani Industry Week 2020 on Wednesday held its sixth meeting to discuss preparations for the week. The meeting was chaired by Mohsen bin Khamis al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.The Omani Industry Week 2020, which will be held from February 6 to 9, 2020, aims to highlight what has been accomplished in the industrial sector and highlight joint cooperation between the government and private sectors to support and develop the Omani industry and its related sectors. It also explores new opportunities in the sector through direct meetings of employees in the activities of the industrial sector.

The meeting discussed the preparations made by the Omani Industry Week Committee. The week will include a meeting between Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and the industrialists, the Omani Industrial Products Exhibition, targeting more than 120 Omani industrial companies from various industrial sectors, in addition to the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence. The organising committee of the Omani Industry Week 2020 launched a special website for the Omani Industry Week. The website allows industrial enterprises to register to participate in the exhibition electronically and choose their pavilion area and site. — ONA