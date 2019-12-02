Premarital checkup now mandatory

The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed the reply provided by the Council of Ministers regarding mandatory premarital medical examinations for hereditary diseases.

The Office of Majlis Ash’shura held its second ordinary session under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman, on Monday. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Naddabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura and the Office members.

In its reply, the Council of Ministers valued the proposal made by Majlis Ash’shura and gave its nod to the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and other relevant authorities, to conduct early medical tests of hereditary blood disorders for General Education Diploma students.

Premarital screening helps partners become aware of potential genetic, infectious and transmissible diseases and conditions that could rob them of their marital bliss unless suitably checked and addressed, say health experts. Doctors who are consulted as part of the screening process are not the ones who will ultimately decide whether a couple can go ahead and get married or not. It’s not part of their remit.

On the contrary, they only provide advice on the likely implications of a genetic condition or infectious disease diagnosed in one partner on the other, and worse, for the long-term health of their children.

Check-ups typically involve five tests — the most important among them is the identification of the blood group. A host of infectious and communicable diseases is covered during the second test. It includes Hepatitis-B, Hepatitis-C and HIV. If pinpointed during the screening, these diseases can be treated.The third test concerns sickle cell disease — a lifelong condition that is stressful and expensive to manage. Also screened are an array of infectious diseases such as syphilis, gonorrhoea, and so on, all of which are treatable.

Related