Precautionary measures to be taken by road users during rain
Muscat: While certain governorates are experiencing heavy rains and over flowing wadis, there are some precautionary measures to be taken by road users. Here is a look at the safety measures to be taken during the rain:
- Do not cross wadis.
- Fishermen are urged not to venture into the sea in the event of high waves and winds.
- Drivers are urged to take the following tips into consideration:
- Slow down! It takes longer to stop or adjust your speed suddenly in wet weather.
- Stay in the middle lanes as water tends to pull in the outside lanes.
- Keep safe distance between the cars.
- Avoid using brakes; if possible, take your foot off the accelerator to slow down.
- Switch on your headlights even in a light rain. They will help you see the road, and they’ll help other drivers see you. If your car has daytime running lights you still should put them on, so vehicles behind you can see you better.
- Never drive beyond the limits of visibility. At night especially, rainy roads become sloppy.
- Never drive through moving water if you can’t see the ground; your car could be swept off the road.
- Avoid splashing at pedestrians.
- If possible, stay off the road during heavy thunderstorms. Large flashes of lightning can temporarily blind and disorient drivers, and the accompanying high winds and heavy rain can create deadly driving conditions.