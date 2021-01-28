Pre-flight PCR test must for travellers from GCC: Emirates

Muscat: Effective January 31, 2021, all passengers arriving into Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative PCR test certificate, for which the test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to the time of departure.

UAE nationals are exempt from the above but will be required to take a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.

Passengers arriving into Dubai from certain countries will be required to take another PCR test on arrival at DXB.

Passengers transiting through Dubai must ensure that they comply with the entry requirements of their respective destination country.