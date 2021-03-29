Pre-departure PCR test mandatory for Germany

Muscat: From March 30. 2021, a negative PCR-Test conducted before departure is a mandatory entry requirement for traveling to Germany, the country’s embassy in Oman said.

“All Travelers, regardless of nationality, must present proof upon entry that they have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus no more than 48 hrs. before entry. The test results have to be presented to the Airline at check-in and to the competent border authorities upon arrival,” the embassy said.

