Prajapati helps Muscat to victory; Aqib powers Alpha to easy win

MUSCAT: Opener Kashyapkumar Prajapati struck a solid 84 not out, helping Muscat CT to a comfortable 5-wicket victory against Al Turki NMC in a Premier Division 50-over encounter at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Muscat made the right decision to bowl first, dismissing Al Turki for a modest 182 in the 49th over. Sindo Michael (34) and Gustav Burger (28) were the only notable scorers. Pacers Rajesh Ranpura and Munis Ansari bowled well, taking two wickets each.

Muscat was in a spot of bother at 3 for 2 in the first over bowled by Hemalkumar Tandel before Prajapati found a capable ally in Ayaan Khan, putting on 73 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell for 33. Wasim Ali and Sandeep Goud departed without a significant contribution before big-hitting Naseem Khushi arrived to slam a quickfire 27 off 19 including two big sixes as Muscat sealed the win in the 32nd over. Ajay Lalcheta and Tandel bagged two wickets each.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Al Turki NMC 182 all out (Sindo Michael 34 – 1×4, Gustav Burger 28 – 2×4, 1×6, Rajesh Ranpura 2-9, Munis Ansari 2-23) lost to Muscat Ct 183 for 5 in 31.5 overs (Kashyapkumar Prajapati 84 – 12×4, 1×6, Ayaan Khan 33 – 6×4, 1×6, Naseem Khushi 27 not out – 3×4, 2×6. Ajay Lalcheta 2-28, Hemalkumar Tandel 2-60) by 5 wickets.

Aqib powers Alpha to big win

In another Premier Division game on Saturday, Oman star Aqib Ilyas whacked a sizzling 122 to power Arm Alpha to an emphatic 124-run victory against AER at the same venue.

Alpha then bowled exceptionally well to bundle out AER for 148 in 40.5 overs thanks to superb spells by Bilal Khan (3 for 39), Sanuth Ebrahim (3 for 21) and veteran Khalid Rasheed (2 for 04).

Earlier, old fox Ghazanfar Iqbal was the pick of AER bowlers, taking 4 for 52 to keep Alpha in check.

Brief scores (Premier Division): Arm Alpha 272 for 9 in 50 overs (Aqib Ilyas 122 – 8×4, 4×6, Ubaid Ullah 31 – 2×4, Kaleemullah 27 – 1×4, 2×6. Ghazanfar Iqbal 4-52) thrashed AER 148 all out in 40.5 overs (Azmatullah 30 – 2×4, Rubella Abdus 27 – 3×4, 1×6, Imran Rijvi 21 – 2×4, 1×6. Bilal Khan 3-39, Sanuth Ebrahim 3-21, Khalid Rasheed 2-04) by 124 runs.

Kumar helps Awtad

to victory

Pradeep Kumar’s 4 for 29 was instrumental in steering Awtad International to an exciting 4-wicket win over ACT in a 50-over A Division League on OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Friday.

ACT failed to post a fighting total on the board, folding up for a disappointing 142 in the 38th over. Only Qasim Ali (35) and Ghufran Anjum (25) were able to spend some time on the crease as Kumar led the Awtad charge with a game-turning spell.

Awtad slumped to 36 for 3 in the 9th over but fought on to surpass the target in the 33rd over, scoring 144 for 6. Opener Arun Pushpan topscored with a resilient 47 off 71 while Muhammed Waqas chipped in with a fluent 29 not out. Hafiz Irfan and Rajesh Devashya picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores (A Division): ACT 142 all out in 37.2 overs (Qasim Ali 35 – 2×4, 2×6, Ghufran Anjum 25 – 4×4, Pradeep Kumar 4-29) lost to Awtad International 144 for 6 in 32.4 (Arun Pushpan 47 – 5×4, Muhammed Waqas 29 – 5×4, Hafiz Irfan 2-23, Rajesh Devashya 2-36) by 4 wickets.