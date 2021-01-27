Practice of online AGMs to continue: CMA

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has issued a circular to the public joint-stock companies, investment funds, audit firms and law firms emphasising the importance of complying with the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law governing general meetings as well as the rules for convening general meetings of companies and funds via electronic means.

Circular 4/2021 includes the procedures to be taken into account for convening general meetings such as specifying the venue of the meeting in the notice whereas the shareholder or unitholder can exercise the right attend the general meeting and vote on its resolutions whether attending personally or via electronic means administered by Muscat Clearing and Depository Company (MCD).

The circular urged the directors and those who are legally required to attend the meeting to be present in the venue of the meeting to interact with the shareholders and unitholders attending personally or via the portal.

The circular states the notice and the agenda of the general meeting must be sent to the shareholders and unitholder 15 days before the date appointed for the meeting.

The circular points out that the notice to the shareholders and unit holder will be through the general meetings portal administered by MCD without the companies being obliged to send the notice to each shareholder on the address registered in the shareholders’ register.

General meetings of companies and funds have broad powers and the shareholder has the right to vote or object the resolutions further to measuring the efficiency of the directors and their ability to direct the executive management of the company in addition to electing the members of the board of directors to achieve the interests of the shareholders.

Last year, 171 general meetings were approved before the spread of the pandemic. But following a decision to suspend physical general meetings and to convene such meetings via the electronic portal, 174 general meetings were held through the portal.

Two general meetings were also held for the bondholders of Dhofar Insurance Company through the portal in 2020.

The Authority is now preparing to receive requests for convening annual general meetings of public joint-stock companies and investment funds electronically.

