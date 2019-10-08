PPP forum concludes

The two-day Oman Public-Private Partnership Forum, organised by the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) in collaboration with the Public Authority for Privatisation and Partnership (PAPP), concluded at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, on Tuesday. The first session on the concluding day discussed the financing of partnership projects and discussed the development of alternative financing structure for projects and Islamic finance. The second session focussed on the future of public-private partnership. The third session reviewed projects and opportunities.

Related