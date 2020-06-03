Power outage restoration almost finished in Dhofar

SALALAH: The electric current has been restored in most of the areas that were affected by the tropical depression in Dhofar Governorate and the work is underway to fix some minor technical glitches such as low voltage faults in households, according to Engineer Ali bin Issa Shammas, CEO of Dhofar Power Company.

The official noted that 8.5 per cent of the electricity grill of Dhofar Goverorate was affected by breakdown due to heavy rains and flash floods adding that the electricity network has shown high efficiency during adverse weather.

The call centre of Dhofar Power received more than 4,800 reports of technical failures through mostly related to low voltage faults at households. Electricity has been restored in the most affected wilayats of Mirbat and Sadah except for few areas where the work is ongoing to repair the damage, the official said. —ONA