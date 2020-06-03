Power outage restoration almost complete in Dhofar

Electricity has been restored in most of the areas that w ere affected by the tropical depression in Dhofar Governorate and the work is underway to fix some minor technical glitches such as low voltage faults in households, according to Engineer Ali bin Issa Shammas, CEO of Dhofar Power Company.

The official noted that 8.5 percent of the electricity grid of Dhofar Governorate was affected by breakdown due to heavy rains and flash floods adding that the electricity network has shown high efficiency during adverse weather.

The call center of Dhofar Power received more than 4,800 reports of technical failures through mostly related to low voltage faults at households. Electricity has been restored in the most affected wilayats of Mirbat and Sadah except for few areas where the work is ongoing to repair the damage, the official said. —ONA