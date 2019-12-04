Potential stars of Gulf Cup semis

Akram Afif (Qatar)

Qatari star Akram Afif, who was named the best Asian player for 2019, is living special moments in his career. The agile striker has performed well in the Gulf Cup. Already a front-runner for the player of the tournament with three goals, the Al Saad player will be looking to deliver more against a professional Saudi Arabi in the block-buster semifinal on Thursday. Besides to Akram, the other scorers Al Moez Ali, Al Haydoos and AdbulKarim Hassan will give the additional power for the hosts.

Mohammed Qasim (Iraq)

The Iraqi striker is in good form and will have an important role against Bahrain in the semifinal. Qasim will be expected to shine along with his team-mates Alaa Abdulzahra and Alaa Abbas in the forward line-up. Coach Srecko Katanec will expect the 23-year-old to deliver against Bahrain. Qasim, good in finishing, has scored two goals in the tournament.

Thiago Augusto (Bahrain)

Bahrain scorer Thiago Augusto was the key for securing then a slot in the semifinal. The 29-year-old with a Brazil origin won the best player award in their last match against Kuwait. He has scored two goals in the tournament until now. The well-built striker gives Bahrain some strength up front and also features in the list of the nominees for the best player award of the tournament.

Hattan Sultan ( Saudi Arabia)

The best player in the Saudi Arabia and Oman match in the concluding round of group stage will be one of the stars for the French coach Herve Renard in the semifinal against Qatar. He scored two crucial goals in the tournament until now and he is classified as one of the nominees to be the best player in the tournament. The Al Hilal club player, an attacking midfielder, is best for his precise shooting. The 28-year-old will be key player of his team in the showdown against Qatar. He was in the Saudi squad during the Fifa World Cup in Russia.