Post Covid-19, malls in Oman to follow certain SOPs

Muscat: While the government is yet to decide on the opening of malls in the country, the major operators are expected to collectively implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Some details available with the Observer state that elderly aged 60 years and above and children below 12 years will not be allowed to enter the malls.

Sources told the Observer, “It is important to have our stakeholders, which include suppliers, customers, and retailers, prepared before a decision in this regard is announced.”

All tenants will clean and sanitise the stores before the commencement of trade so that the malls ensure that operations are fully apt to operate under the current circumstances.

Protective face masks and gloves have to be worn at all times and the gloves need to be sanitized frequently while worn.

Retailers are to submit an updated list of all employees working in their respective stores.

All mall seating shall be removed from common areas, while prayer hall will remain closed until further notice.

Hand Dryers in all the restrooms to be switched off and sealed from customer usage.

Mall parking occupancy should not exceed 50 per cent and the same to be manned by security personnel and operations staff.

Anyone entering the mall including staff, visitors, and contractors will have to undergo mandated body temperature screening and checks.

Mall management and retailers are refrained from holding any sales or promotional activities that will attract a crowd in the common areas and inside stores.

Ensure social distancing is maintained in all common areas, elevators, escalators, food court, ATMs.

Elevator capacity should not to exceed more than 30 per cent at one point in time.

Shops shall ensure ‘red tags’ are placed when 40 per cent capacity is reached to indicate maximum occupancy, this shall be calculated at one person for every 4sqm.

