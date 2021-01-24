Portuguese brave lockdown for presidential polls

LISBON: Portugal voted on Sunday despite the country’s pandemic lockdown in a presidential election widely expected to see centre-right incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa win another term.

Polls point to a first-round win for Rebelo de Sousa, a former political commentator the turned approachable head of state known for candid moments like queueing at the supermarket in shorts, plunging into the sea to help girls whose canoe had capsized or sharing a meal with homeless people.

But observers have their eye on how a far-right challenger will perform as well as whether a lockdown-induced plunge in turnout among its electorate of 10.8 million — who include some 1.5 million overseas voters — could produce an upset.

Voters queued outside polling stations in the capital Lisbon, being let in one by one under social distancing rules.

At a public library in the city centre, Fatima Cristo, a 63-year-old teacher, said she was pleased with the organisation, saying: “It’s not too intimidating, despite all this fear.”

Another voter, architect Jose Barra, 54, said: “Nothing would have stopped me from voting, but I think elderly people, for example, will be discouraged both by the virus and by the queues.”

As mail-in ballots are not well-established in Portugal, early voting was available on last Sunday, drawing nearly 200,000 voters, though long lines may have defeated the purpose in some areas.

Portugal has been under a second national lockdown for the past 10 days aimed at braking a surge in coronavirus cases.

The country recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll and number of new infections on Saturday, bringing fatalities to over 10,000.

More than 80,000 infections were reported in the past week to Friday, the highest rate worldwide in proportion to its population of more than 10 million, according to a tally based on government figures.

Almost every new day brings a fresh record in case numbers, and the government has now shut schools for two weeks on top of shops and restaurants. — AFP

Related