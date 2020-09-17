Portugal into top 5, Belgium still first

BERLIN: Belgium retained first place in the latest edition of the global football rankings issued by the governing body Fifa on Thursday.

The international rankings by Fifa are the first in six months that take into account international matches as play resumed earlier in September, mostly in Europe, after a six-month break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Belgium still lead the pack with 773 points, followed by France (744), Brazil (712) and England (664).

Portugal entered the top 5 (653 points) from seventh place after victories over Croatia and Sweden.

Other countries moving up are Spain (8th to 7th), Italy (13th to 12th), the Netherlands (14th to 13th) and Germany (15th to 14th).

Despite not playing Iran moved up three positions (now 30th) after Serbia and Turkey dropped points. — DPA

