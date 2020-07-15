Port of Salalah to invest in digitisation initiatives

Port of Salalah hosted a webinar on digitization in partnership with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dhofar.

The webinar featured speakers from various leading entities in the logistics sector in Oman as well as a panel discussion including Dr. Sultan al Hinai, Technology and Innovation Director of ASYAD; Lt Colonel Mansoor al Rahbi, Project Manager of Bayan system of Royal Oman Police Customs; Mark Hardiman, Chief Executive Officer of Port of Salalah; Engineer Hussain Al Bat’hari, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dhofar; and N S Ramanathan, Acting Commercial Director of Salalah Free Zone. The webinar was attended by various customer segments including importers, exporters, logistics and supply chain companies.

Opening the webinar, Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah highlighted that one of the key pillars of the next phase of growth plans for Port of Salalah included facilitating growth in the gateway volume in Dhofar region thereby creating increased economic activity and adding value to the economy. He added that this can only be achieved by unified efforts of all key stakeholders, which has already been set in motion and this conference is a testament to this.

Hardiman added that ‘Ease of doing Business’ and improved customer experience are high on the agenda for Port of Salalah in this phase of which digitisation is a part of. “Digitisation plays an increasingly vital role in supply chain efficiency and reliability, while simplifying ways of doing business. Port of Salalah is on a journey to enhance its overall customer experience through various initiatives including development of a customer portal,” he said.

Furthermore, Sunil Joseph, Chief Commercial Officer of Port of Salalah presented the specific initiatives and plans in improving customer experience and Ease of doing business. He outlined the digitisation project of Port of Salalah which included amongst others a customer portal enabling digital transactions like ordering of wide range of services and online payments. The customer portal is expected to launch before the end of 2020, he said.

Engineer Hussain al Bat’hari, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dhofar, commented on the cooperation and joint efforts by Port of Salalah as a great step in supporting the traders in Oman and particularly in the commercial development of Dhofar region. The Chamber welcomes such partnerships as it would add value to the Omani economy, he noted.

Mohammed al Mashani, Head of Corporate Affairs for Port of Salalah, stressed that the port’s emphasis on will benefit the port users and also create value to all the stakeholders.