Port of Duqm seeks to evolve into transhipment hub

Conceived initially as a multipurpose port anchoring a mega industrial and economic hub, Port of Duqm has outlined ambitions to become a major transshipment hub for a range of cargoes.

Reggy Vermeulen, CEO, said in an interview to Duqm Economist, the quarterly newsletter of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD), that the port seeks to unlock its full potential as an enabler of growth across the SEZ and the wider Wusta region.

Duqm port, he said, is planning to become a major transshipment hub for containerised, dry bulk, liquid bulk and automotive cargoes as well as promoting its position to feeder operators and main liners. Furthermore, the port seeks to become a transit port connecting the East with the West, he noted.

“The plan is to develop as the preferred multi-purpose port of the region, which allows us positively respond to any inquiry or opportunity that is presented. The Port is acting as a key enabler of the entire Special Economic Zone and its hinterland, unlocking its full potential of becoming the leading economic beating heart of the country. The Port will facilitate the import of raw materials and re-export of finished goods after value addition in the Zone,” Vermeulen stated.

The official noted that with the completion of the commercial berth, Port of Duqm is now equipped to provide a wider range of services. Currently, Port of Duqm has a yard capacity of approximately 40 ha and a berth length of 1200m available at its commercial berth for carrying out port and terminal services to various industries. At this moment, we are primarily focusing on project and break bulk cargo, dry bulk cargo and containerized cargoes, as well as the accommodation of various navies,” he said. “By mid-2020 the yard at our commercial berth will increase to 70ha, and Port of Duqm will get full access to the 2.2km berth.”

Significantly, 2019 was a record breaking year for the port, according to the CEO. The port handled about 1.3 million metric tonnes (MT) of cargoes, comprising around 600,000 MT of exports and 700,000 MT of imports. The port also received 606 vessel calls, an increase of 45 per cent over the previous year.

Small numbers of containers are also being handled at the port, thanks to an Express Feeder Service operated by Oman Shipping which calls Duqm on a weekly basis, said Vermuelen, adding that volumes are expected to grow as various industries envisaged at the SEZ commence operations.

Going forward, Port of Duqm plans to expand the level of services in line with its ambitions to become the ‘most preferred multipurpose port’ of the region, said the CEO. “Other industries, like the container transshipment operations, food businesses, automotive cargoes and liquid bulk cargoes will be added to its current portfolio. The related volumes handled are expected to increase exponentially, since no major bottlenecks will exist any longer, and the port will be able to fully deploy its capabilities in line with the activities in SEZAD,” he added.