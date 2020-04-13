Port of Duqm receives project cargo for refinery

Port of Duqm has announced the discharge of a large consignment of project cargo for the multibillion-dollar Duqm Refinery under construction at the adjoining Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duqm.

SAL heavy lift vessel MV Anne Sofie, carrying over-dimensional shipments for the flagship Duqm Refinery project, called at the port earlier this week. The vessel had on board air coolers and accessories as part of the EPC 1 package whose lead contractor is the Spanish based company Technicas Reunidas.

The highlight of the shipment is the discharge of one single heavy-lift piece weighing almost 800 metric tons and measuring 73m in length, a width of 12.6m and a height of 13m. Mammoet, a global market leader in heavy-lift transportation, is overseeing the safe pickup and delivery to the Duqm Refinery site.

“This is the second such heavy-lift cargo in recent times. Two months back, the port received nine massive LPG storage tanks for the same project, each of them weighing around 780 metric tons,” said Port of Duqm in a statement.

“The Port of Duqm is proud to facilitate the construction of this key anchor project for the Duqm development and continuously prove its readiness and capabilities to all relevant stakeholders by successfully managing the discharge operations for such landmark projects,” it added.