Popular play to be staged today

A popular stage play that made history in the Indian state of Kerala in the 1950s will be staged at the Al Falaj hotel on Friday.

The play ‘Ente Makanaanu Shari’ (It’s my son who is right) was originally staged by KPAC (Kerala People’s Arts Club) decrying the feudal system in which poor farmers were exploited by landlords. Staging of the play here is organised by Muscat Theatre Group (MTG) led by Ansar Ibrahim, ace director of dramas and sports trainer at Indian School Muscat.

Vinod Ammaveedu, Kerala KPAC, Anil Kadakkavur, Thomas G Kunnappallil, Manoharan Guruvayur, Jaison P Mathai, Kiran Haripasad, Babu Thomas erumeli, Sreevidya, Sudha, Raghunath, Indu Baburaj, Kiran Lakshmi, Jino Varghese, and Anuraj Chengannur are giving life to different characters who had been liked by the audience for decades.

Related