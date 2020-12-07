Pope plans historic Iraq trip in March

VATICAN CITY/BAGHDAD: Pope Francis will make a historic visit to Iraq in March, the Vatican said on Monday, the first ever by a pontiff and which will include a trip to Mosul.

The 83-year-old has long spoken of his desire to visit the Middle Eastern country.

Between March 5 and 8 next year, Francis will “visit Baghdad, the plain of Ur… the city of Erbil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

The pope’s visit to the ancient city of Mosul in northern Iraq will be particularly significant, as the former stronghold of the IS group.

Iraq’s historic and diverse Christian communities have been devastated in the bloody sectarian warfare that followed the 2003 US-led invasion and the IS group’s sweep through a third of the country in 2014.

Communities of Assyrians, Armenians, Chaldeans, Protestants and more have all been directly targeted.

MESSAGE OF PEACE

The trip will be the pope’s first abroad since the coronavirus outbreak hit Italy, and the Vatican said the programme would “take into consideration the evolution of the worldwide health emergency”.

Francis said last year that Iraq was on his list for 2020, but he was forced to cancel all foreign trips in June as coronavirus swept across the globe.

At the time, he said he hoped Iraq could “face the future through the peaceful and shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers.”

President Barham Saleh had officially invited the pope to visit Iraq in July 2019, hoping it would help the country “heal” after years of strife.

The Iraqi foreign ministry on Monday welcomed news of his trip, saying: “It symbolises a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region.”

The late pope, John Paul II, had also hoped to visit Iraq, but never made the trip. — AFP

