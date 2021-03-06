Pope holds interfaith meeting

BAGHDAD: Pope Francis on Saturday held an interfaith meeting in the ancient city of Ur and urged the believers to work together for peace and unity and denounce hatred.

“From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters’’, the 84-year-old pontiff said in a speech.

Ur is mentioned in the Bible as the home of the prophet Abraham, the father of the three monolithic faiths of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

“Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion’’, he said.

“We believers cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion; indeed, we are called unambiguously to dispel all misunderstandings. Let us not allow the light of heaven to be overshadowed by the clouds of hatred!” he added.

“It is up to us, today’s humanity, especially those of us, believers of all religions, to turn instruments of hatred into instruments ofpeace.”

He denounced terrorism in Iraq for causing suffering of religious minorities in the country.

“When terrorism invaded the north of this beloved country, it wantonly destroyed part of its magnificent religious heritage, including the churches, monasteries and places of

worship of various communities’’, he said.

“Today, let us pray for those who have endured these sufferings, for those who are still dispersed and abducted, that they may soon return home’’, he said.

He pointed to the suffering of Iraq’s Yazidi community, “which has mourned the deaths of many men and witnessed thousands of women, girls and children kidnapped, sold as slaves, subjected to physical violence and forced conversions.”

Earlier, the pope met influential cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, on the second day of his historic visit. — dpa