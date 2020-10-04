Pope appeals for ‘a better kind of politics’

ROME: Pope Francis called for a global change of heart on Sunday as he denounced the “myopic, extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism” gaining traction in today’s politics.

The message was part of a new encyclical – a flagship papal teaching document – called “Fratelli Tutti” (All Brothers), focused on social justice.

Speaking of a “certain regression” in global affairs, Francis wrote, “Ancient conflicts thought long buried are breaking out anew, while instances of a myopic, extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism are on the rise.”

“A global community of fraternity based on the practice of social friendship on the part of peoples and nations calls for a better kind of politics, one truly at the service of the common good,” he said.

The global coronavirus pandemic should inspire a rethink of global priorities, the 83-year-old leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics suggested.

“Once this health crisis passes, our worst response would be to plunge even more deeply into feverish consumerism and new forms of egotistic self-preservation,” he said.

Francis lamented that “today, in many countries, hyperbole, extremism and polarisation have become political tools,” and blamed social media for contributing to falling standards of public debate.

The pope, a self-declared computer illiterate, deplored how “social aggression has found unparalleled room for expansion through computers and mobile devices.”

“Things that until a few years ago could not be said by anyone without risking the loss of universal respect can now be said with impunity, and in the crudest of terms, even by some political figures,” he added.

Francis invited politicians to worry less about opinion polls and “slick marketing techniques primarily aimed at discrediting others,” and more about global injustices.

For example, he proposed to redirect military expenditures into “a global fund that can finally put an end to hunger and favour development in the most impoverished countries”.

In his encyclical, the pope renewed his critique of today’s “throwaway culture,” which he sees as marginalising the weakest and overly focused on consumerism, profit-seeking and selfishness.

Francis, the son of Italian immigrants to Argentina and an established champion of the rights of migrants and refugees, also strongly condemned closed-border policies.

He said “each country also belongs to the foreigner, in as much as a territory’s goods must not be denied to a needy person coming from elsewhere.” — dpa

