ABU DHABI: The United States wants a peaceful solution to the crisis sparked by attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

After meeting with allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Pompeo said there was an “enormous consensus in the region” that Iran carried out Saturday’s attacks, despite its denials. “I didn’t hear anyone in the region who doubted that for a single moment,” he told reporters.

Despite earlier condemning the strikes that took out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production as an “act of war”, Pompeo said he was in the Gulf looking to achieve peace. “We’d like a peaceful resolution. I think we’ve demonstrated that,” he said.

“We’re here to build out a coalition aimed at achieving peace. I hope the Islamic Republic of Iran sees it the same way,” he said. — AFP

