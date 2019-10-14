Poll awareness campaign begins

Khalid al Adawi –

Muscat, Oct 14 –

The Ministry of Interior on Monday embarked on an awareness campaign on the e-voting system in a number of wilayats as part of the preparations for the 9th Majlis Ash’shura Elections. Known as Sawtak, the e-voting system will be used for the first time in Majlis Ash’shura elections.

The ministry has selected certain locations to review the voting machines. The campaign took place at Safeer Mall in Suhar and Avenues Mall in Bausher on Sunday; Gardens Mall in Salalah and Lulu Hypermarket in Al Buraimi, and City Centre in Suhar on Sunday and Monday.

The campaign will now move to Grand Mall in Bausher, Lulu Hypermarket in Salalah and Sur City Centre in Sur on Tuesday and Wednesday; Lulu Hypermarket in Rustaq and Lulu Hypermarket in Khasab on Wednesday and Thursday; Muscat Mall in Seeb on Thursday and Friday; and Mawaleh City Centre on Sunday and Saturday.

The awareness campaign is aimed to allow voters to cast their ballots easily and efficiently and answer questions which can be raised by the citizens.

A total of 944 electronic voting machines will be deployed in all the polling stations located in public schools across the Sultanate. These schools will be handed over to the election officials on October 24.

A total of 713,335 citizens have been registered as eligible voters. The final voters lists can be viewed at the walis’ offices and on the website https://shura2019.elections.om/voter/final-list. There will be 109 election centres in all the 61 wilayats of the Sultanate.