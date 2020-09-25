Police take action against mass gathering

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated
observer has 8026 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
83 learn to operate water tanker filling system
Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 83 learn to operate water tanker filling system
Oman Air announces Renaissance Day promotion
Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air announces Renaissance Day promotion
Expat arrested in money fraud case: ROP
Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat arrested in money fraud case: ROP