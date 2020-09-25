Local Main 

Police take action against mass gathering

Oman Observer

Muscat: Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police arrested a group of people for gathering on a farm and violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee on COVID 19.

Legal procedures were initiated against the violators.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8026 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

83 learn to operate water tanker filling system

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 83 learn to operate water tanker filling system

Oman Air announces Renaissance Day promotion

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air announces Renaissance Day promotion

Expat arrested in money fraud case: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat arrested in money fraud case: ROP