Police, protesters clash in Kolkata as Covid cases rise

NEW DELHI: Police used batons, tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to disperse hundreds of workers of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they staged protests against the regional government in the city of Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress party government of West Bengal had denied permission to conduct the rally, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

India currently has one of the largest COVID-19 caseloads in the world.

Cumulatively, it has recorded about 6.8 million cases since outbreaks began and has recorded more than 100,000 deaths. West Bengal is among the states where the virus continues to spread rapidly.

Television footage showed dramatic scenes of protesters, including leaders of the BJP, pushing past barriers, while police forced them back with baton charges, water cannon and tear gas shells.

Many of the protesters were not using masks. Social-distancing was not observed.

There were at least two clashes. Some protesters turned violent, pelting stones and burning tyres, NDTV news channel reported. Several BJP workers and police officers were injured in the clash,the Indian Express newspaper reported.

“We were protesting peacefully against the corrupt government and killing of BJP workers. The police turned violent,” BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia told reporters. “Party workers hurled bombs at policemen and rained bricks and stones. We had to ensure law and order is maintained,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

More than 60 people have been detained. West Bengal is scheduled to conduct state-level elections in 2021. — dpa

