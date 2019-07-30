Police probe motive for killing of 8-yr-old on train tracks

Frankfurt: German authorities are investigating the motive behind a man’s decision to push an 8-year-old boy and his mother into the path of an oncoming train at Frankfurt’s main train station the previous day.

The man was seen pushing the boy and his mother off the platform and onto the train tracks. The 40-year-old woman was able to save herself and avoid the oncoming high-speed train, but her son suffered fatal injuries.

A third person was also pushed but managed to avoid falling off the platform.

A 40-year-old Eritrean citizen was taken into custody but has so far refused to provide a statement, public prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Tuesday. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Swiss police said on Tuesday that the suspect is a permanent resident of the Swiss canton of Zurich. Foreigners can obtain a permanent residency permit after having lived in Switzerland for at least five years.

German law enforcement authorities said the man did not know the victims.

In light of “multiple serious attacks recently” in Germany, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer met with security officials in Berlin on Tuesday and held a press conference on the results.

Officials at Frankfurt’s central station have organised a public memorial for the victim later near the track where he was killed.

— dpa

Related