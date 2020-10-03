Poland reports new record of 2,367 daily cases

Poland broke its record for new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Saturday. Authorities recorded 2,367 new infections within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the highest since the pandemic began.

The new record beats the previous one set on Friday by 75 cases, while Thursday’s record had been just 1,967 infections. The most affected regions included Lesser Poland in the south, which had 290 new cases, the region around the capital, Warsaw, with 277 infections and Pomerania in the west with 244. However, a Health Ministry spokesman said that there was no one epidemic hotspot, with most of the cases scattered across the country, according to the Polish news agency PAP.

Related