Point of View : Making the case for a Dry Port in Nizwa

Anwar al Balushi –

Oman is witnessing hectic activity these days related to port and road Infrastructure development across various regions of the country, aiding the government’s initiative to spur economic and industrial growth and eventually create more employment opportunities for Omani youth who are coming out in droves from educational institutions.

As the Government of Oman accelerates multi-modal connectivity between the main seaports and the various industrial corridors across the Sultanate, it becomes imperative that excellent logistics facilities, such as Inland Container Depots (ICD) — also known as Dry Ports — are developed to support industrial and commercial activities with easier access to port services. Oman, with its industrial footprint spread extensively across various regions, is in need of one more ICD in addition to the one currently under development near Barka. In this regard, it is worthwhile to consider Nizwa as the location for an Inland Depot, which would be of immense benefit to the industries around this area and beyond.

Nizwa is located almost equidistant between Suhar and Duqm and has a very strong industrial and entrepreneurial culture. The Nizwa Industrial City established in 1994 is home to nearly 150 companies and a variety of industries dealing in ceramics, plastics, medical products, plywood, tea packaging, mineral water, water tanks, ferrous casting, oil services and foodstuff production.

A Dry Port in Nizwa, which is custom-bonded, could cater to the interests of industries serving the Oil & Gas sector. After all, Nizwa Industrial City has many industries providing equipment, goods and services targeted primarily at the Oil & Gas sector. Apart from seamless logistics for the shippers and consignees, an Inland Depot would contribute to considerable cost and time savings especially for export-oriented companies. Instead of picking up the containers from Suhar, which is 350 km away, shippers and consignees can utilise the empty containers that will become available at the Inland Depot for their exports.

In addition, the ICD can also double as a Container Freight Station (CFS) facility where LCL (Less than Container Load) or Groupage cargoes coming in containers can be stripped, stored and delivered to the importers, and vice versa, to exporters as well. The CFS facility within the ICD will tremendously benefit small and medium scale export/import activities.

An ICD at Nizwa would also benefit the emerging industrial region of Duqm and its nearby areas. Import shipments coming through the Port of Sohar (until Port of Duqm emerges as a full-fledged port in its own right) and bound for various industries in Duqm, can be routed through the ICD facility. Conversely, export shipments from the Al Wusta and surrounding regions can also be routed through Nizwa en route to Suhar.

ICD and CFS have helped spur the growth of industrial activities in areas they serve. There are multiple such successful examples across the world. The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model would be a perfect fit for ICD and CFS initiatives in Oman. PPP-based initiatives align with Oman’s Vision 2040 growth strategy and also support the diversification of national revenue streams, while also providing a fillip to the growth and development of logistics.

(The writer is a well-known port and logistics sector professional)