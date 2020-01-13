Poignant moments at condolence meeting

Muscat: A large congregation of teachers and parents assembled at Indian School Al Ghubra, despite the aftermath of heavy rains and disrupted traffic, to offer their heartfelt condolences over the demise of beloved His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. The assembly was convened by the ISG school management committee on Sunday. The session attended by over many members of both Indian and Omani community, began with a recital from the Holy Quran.

Rakesh Adlakha, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Sultanate of Oman, graced the meeting and shared his feeling of profound grief. He recollected the ever growing ties Oman has been fostering with India and how it will further strengthen under His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour.

He also shared the decision of the government of India to observe a day of mourning for the great ruler who was a good friend of India. All offices in India and all embassies of India across the world will observe this day of mourning on January 13.

Dr P Mohammed Ali, Founder, ISG, reminisced the transformation that Oman has undergone under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour and expressed his solidarity towards the new leadership.

Ahmed Rayees, President, School Management Committee, expressed his deepest sorrow at this irreparable loss. However, he expressed his faith in the generous and loving people of Oman to carry the vision of His Majesty into the future, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour.

It was indeed heartening to see students and parents express their condolences with due reverence and respect to the departed soul. They recalled all the wonderful facilities that His Majesty has bestowed on the expatriate community in Oman. All attendees expressed their solidarity and support to the new and wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour. The pioneer of success and prosperity of this beautiful country, the beacon of peace across the world and the calm mediator for all neighbours has now left behind a legacy for the future for Oman and the world alike.

Related