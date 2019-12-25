Poetry evening held as part of Omani-Algerian cultural forum

NIZWA, DEC 25 – The events of the second Omani-Algerian Cultural Communication Forum continued in Nizwa on Wednesday. The Nizwa Public Library organised a poetry evening which brought together poets from all over the Sultanate and Algeria. The poetry evening was moderated by the poet Ahmed bin Hilal al Abri. Dr Muhammad Baju recited two poems. His words were about the love of Oman and the communication between the two countries. Said al Yarabi recited two poems in which he highlighted the beauty of words and phrases in Arabic poetry. Othman al Omeiri presented various poems in which he explained the depth of the relationship between Oman and Algeria.

Then, the Algerian poet Suleiman Douak recited two poetic verses, singing the miss for the Omani-Algerian communication forum. This was followed by a poem provided by Faisal al Manthari through the art of Al Azi, one of the Omani folk arts. Mossa bin Qasour al Amri read a poem about Algeria, its neighbourhoods and cities. Then Hisham al Saqri sang two poems about the love and beauty of the Arabian west. While Mustafa al Kindi presented a poem in which he talked about the scholars of the east and west Arab countries, indicating their status and harmonious words. The evening ceremony was concluded by two poets, Prof Dr Mohamed Bou Hajam and Shaikh Nasser al Farsi.

Dr Hafez Ambosaidi provided a word of gratitude and respect on behalf of Prof Dr Mohamed Bou Hajam, in which he expressed his thanks and admiration for the generosity and good reception he received in Oman. Praising the role of all those in charge of the forum and the efforts made by each individual in this regard. At the end, Salim al Kamyani presented souvenirs to the participating poets and Prof Dr Mohamed Bou Hajam presented Algerian books as a gift to the Nizwa Public Library. The participants of the Omani-Algerian Cultural Communication Forum also toured the old Al Aqar neighbourhood, near Nizwa Fort and Nizwa Souq.

