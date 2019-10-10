Poetic Feelings by Haitham Al Balushi

Muscat — Haitham Al Balushi

Tell me tell me who am I ?

You can see me in the sky

Sometimes low sometimes high

Tell me tell me who am I ?

I am not a bird

I am not a butterfly

You have think and try

Tell me tell me who am I ?

You will see me in some day

And I will go away

You will ask me to stay

And I will say I can’t

Don’t be angry. This is the life

It is like a knife

Two days you will be happy

And you will be sad in other five

The life is like a wave

Or it is like a cave

Definitely it is very difficult

You will need someone’s brave

The people are too kind

And they are live without mind

Sure that is a big issue

Because they see the life in one side

I will repeat it again and again

Even if you lost your brain

I am waiting your reply

Tell me tell me who am I ?

You will see me fly

I swear, I am not a lier

Please please don’t cry

If you heard Haitham was die