Poachers held for hunting Arabian gazelles

Muscat: Wildlife poachers were caught red-handed after hunting two Arabian gazelles from the Al Sireen Nature Reserve.

The arrests were made on Tuesday by wildlife inspectors from the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court in cooperation with Royal Oman Police. The culprits used a 4WD vehicle equipped with hunting tools and additional headlamps.

The criminals resisted the arrest and pointed their guns at the officers in an attempt to flee the crime scene before they were arrested. They are facing several charges including poaching, threating police officers by using fire arms, reckless driving and interrupting police officers while performing their duty.

